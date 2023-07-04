DCFC’s 52-Week Rollercoaster: From $0.82 to $9.23 – What’s Next for Investors?

The stock of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) is currently priced at $1.10. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $1.13 after opening at $1.10. The day’s lowest price was $1.09 before the stock closed at $1.09.

Tritium DCFC Limited experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $9.23 on 08/15/22 and the lowest value was $0.82 on 04/27/23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of DCFC Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Tritium DCFC Limited’s current trading price is -88.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.93%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.82 to $9.23. In the Industrials sector, the Tritium DCFC Limited’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.35 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.09 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 184.71M and boasts a workforce of 466 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Tritium DCFC Limited

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Tritium DCFC Limited as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2304, with a change in price of -0.3400. Similarly, Tritium DCFC Limited recorded 1,601,569 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -23.78%.

DCFC Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Tritium DCFC Limited over the last 50 days is 58.70%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 37.50%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 29.78% and 32.41%, respectively.

DCFC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant loss of -34.63% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -37.25%. Over the past 30 days, the price of DCFC has leaped by -10.72%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.06%.