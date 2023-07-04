Dana Incorporated Inc. (DAN) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 13.42%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 12.30%. Over the last 30 days, the price of DAN has fallen by 32.82%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.52%.

The market performance of Dana Incorporated has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $19.30 on 11/15/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $11.17, recorded on 09/29/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of DAN Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Dana Incorporated’s current trading price is -11.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 53.63%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $11.17 and $19.30. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.39 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 1.59 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Dana Incorporated (DAN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.42B and boasts a workforce of 42800 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.02, with a change in price of -1.83. Similarly, Dana Incorporated recorded 1,442,246 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.64%.

DAN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DAN stands at 1.67. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.45.

DAN Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Dana Incorporated over the last 50 days is presently at 98.48%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 98.08%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 98.17% and 94.82%, respectively.