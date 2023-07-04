Company’s Banking Stock: Dissecting a 14.36% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid Growth

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $64.42 on 05/15/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $44.79 on 07/06/22.

52-week price history of MMP Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s current trading price is -3.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.54%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $44.79 and $64.42. In the Energy sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.35 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.59 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.46B and boasts a workforce of 1655 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 56.45, with a change in price of +9.92. Similarly, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. recorded 1,315,106 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +18.85%.

Examining MMP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MMP stands at 2.96. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.96.

MMP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 83.61%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 95.46%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 90.68% and 80.96%, respectively.

MMP Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 23.58% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 24.72%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MMP has fallen by 3.04%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.24%.