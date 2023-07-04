Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s current trading price is -0.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 64.73%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $7.23 and $11.98. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.46 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.6 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) has a stock price of $11.91. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $11.94 after an opening price of $11.78. The day’s lowest price was $11.725, and it closed at $11.84.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $11.98 on 11/04/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $7.23 on 07/06/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 22.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.01B and boasts a workforce of 12211 employees.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.21, with a change in price of +1.83. Similarly, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo recorded 1,676,812 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +18.47%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SBS stands at 0.65. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.58.

SBS Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 92.57%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 83.10%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 84.79% and 81.89% respectively.

SBS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 15.04%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 13.55%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SBS has fallen by 13.54%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.12%.