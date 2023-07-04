Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.’s current trading price is 0.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 185.11%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $4.03 and $11.45 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.26 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 0.37 million over the last three months.

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $11.45 on 06/30/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $4.03 on 10/14/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 57.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 375.72M and boasts a workforce of 7600 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.55, with a change in price of +2.92. Similarly, Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. recorded 294,302 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +35.35%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CVGI stands at 1.24. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.12.

CVGI Stock Stochastic Average

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 94.21%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 85.64%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 87.25% and 86.64%, respectively.

CVGI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 68.72%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 67.25%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CVGI has fallen by 17.36%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.12%.