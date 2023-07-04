CNXC’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -37.67%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -38.13%. The price of CNXC leaped by -5.37% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.01%.

Currently, the stock price of Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) is $83.00. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $84.59 after opening at $80.88. The stock touched a low of $80.88 before closing at $80.75.

The stock market performance of Concentrix Corporation has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $151.82 on 02/02/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $76.25, recorded on 06/29/23.

52-week price history of CNXC Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Concentrix Corporation’s current trading price is -45.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.85%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $76.25 and $151.82. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.3 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 0.45 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -31.72% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.47B and boasts a workforce of 315000 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 107.60, with a change in price of -65.18. Similarly, Concentrix Corporation recorded 378,964 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -43.95%.

CNXC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CNXC stands at 0.79. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.79.

CNXC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Concentrix Corporation over the past 50 days is 21.50%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 40.05%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 30.89% and 29.02%, respectively, over the past 20 days.