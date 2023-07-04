Clearway Energy Inc. Inc. (CWEN) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -9.54% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -9.74%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CWEN has leaped by -0.79%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.63%.

The current stock price for Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) is $28.83. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $28.76 after opening at $28.43. It dipped to a low of $28.31 before ultimately closing at $28.56.

The stock market performance of Clearway Energy Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $41.79 on 08/18/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $27.90, recorded on 06/29/23.

52-week price history of CWEN Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Clearway Energy Inc.’s current trading price is -31.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 3.33%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $27.90 and $41.79. The shares of the Utilities sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.3 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 0.98 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.54B and boasts a workforce of 58 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Clearway Energy Inc.

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Clearway Energy Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 30.59, with a change in price of -4.62. Similarly, Clearway Energy Inc. recorded 924,051 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.93%.

CWEN Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Clearway Energy Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 17.02%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 22.18%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 16.72% and 10.86%, respectively.