Cintas Corporation Inc. (CTAS) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 8.49% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 7.23%. The price of CTAS fallen by 2.94% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.95%.

The present stock price for Cintas Corporation (CTAS) is $489.98. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $493.535 after an opening price of $490.96. The stock briefly fell to $479.99 before ending the session at $497.08.

Cintas Corporation saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $497.97 on 06/30/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $363.59 on 07/05/22.

52-week price history of CTAS Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Cintas Corporation’s current trading price is -1.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.76%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $363.59 and $497.97. The trading volume for the Industrials sector company’s shares reached about 0.27 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 0.34 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.90% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 49.76B and boasts a workforce of 43000 employees.

Cintas Corporation: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Cintas Corporation as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 458.80, with a change in price of +44.36. Similarly, Cintas Corporation recorded 340,129 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.01%.

CTAS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CTAS stands at 0.75. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.68.

CTAS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Cintas Corporation over the last 50 days is 82.25%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 54.11%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 74.37% and 76.95%, respectively.