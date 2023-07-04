Charting the Course: PROS Holdings Inc.’s PRO Stock Prospects

Currently, the stock price of PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) is $30.12. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $30.675 after opening at $30.65. The stock touched a low of $29.48 before closing at $30.80.

The stock market performance of PROS Holdings Inc. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $31.44 on 06/13/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $18.08, recorded on 09/06/22.

52-week price history of PRO Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. PROS Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -4.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 66.55%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $18.08 and $31.44. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.15 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.3 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.93% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.38B and boasts a workforce of 1528 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 27.60, with a change in price of +1.33. Similarly, PROS Holdings Inc. recorded 279,241 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.67%.

PRO Stock Stochastic Average

PROS Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 76.28%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 57.98%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 64.20% and 54.11%, respectively.

PRO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 24.15%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 24.00%. The price of PRO fallen by 4.80% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.11%.