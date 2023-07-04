CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. CECO Environmental Corp.’s current trading price is -19.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 135.64%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $5.70 and $16.73. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.23 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 0.35 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) is currently priced at $13.44. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $13.83 after opening at $13.39. The day’s lowest price was $13.37 before the stock closed at $13.36.

CECO Environmental Corp.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $16.73 on 03/06/23 and a low of $5.70 for the same time frame on 07/06/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.93% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 451.18M and boasts a workforce of 730 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.18, with a change in price of -0.84. Similarly, CECO Environmental Corp. recorded 370,620 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.73%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CECO stands at 0.67. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.65.

CECO Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for CECO Environmental Corp. over the last 50 days is 100.00%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 100.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 91.35% and 83.20%, respectively.

CECO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 15.07% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 15.96%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CECO has fallen by 18.41%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.00%.