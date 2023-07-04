Can GasLog Partners LP Bounce Back? 52-Week Performance and Analyst Predictions

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) stock is currently valued at $8.61. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $8.64 after opening at $8.63. The stock briefly dropped to $8.61 before ultimately closing at $8.62.

GasLog Partners LP saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $9.27 on 02/21/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $4.70 on 09/26/22.

52-week price history of GLOP Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. GasLog Partners LP’s current trading price is -7.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 83.19%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $4.70 to $9.27. In the Energy sector, the GasLog Partners LP’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.35 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.42 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 444.96M and boasts a workforce of 2356 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for GasLog Partners LP

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating GasLog Partners LP as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.55, with a change in price of +0.08. Similarly, GasLog Partners LP recorded 392,931 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.94%.

Examining GLOP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GLOP stands at 1.32. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.96.

GLOP Stock Stochastic Average

Today, GasLog Partners LP’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 91.68%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 81.50%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 84.33% and 87.86% respectively.

GLOP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 29.28%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 30.85%. The price of GLOP increased 0.94% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.23%.