California Resources Corporation (CRC) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. California Resources Corporation’s current trading price is -12.07% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.01%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $34.02 and $51.46. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.34 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.07 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of California Resources Corporation (CRC) is currently priced at $45.25. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $45.76 after opening at $45.15. The day’s lowest price was $45.15 before the stock closed at $45.29.

California Resources Corporation experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $51.46 on 08/29/22 and the lowest value was $34.02 on 03/16/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

California Resources Corporation (CRC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 17.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.15B and boasts a workforce of 1060 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 40.33, with a change in price of +3.76. Similarly, California Resources Corporation recorded 979,204 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.06%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CRC stands at 0.28. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.28.

CRC Stock Stochastic Average

Today, California Resources Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 90.74%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 87.09%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 91.39% and 94.20% respectively.

CRC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 4.00% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 4.38%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CRC has fallen by 19.33%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.67%.