Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s current trading price is -10.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.72%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $26.76 and $36.50. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.45 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.37 million over the last 3 months.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) stock is currently valued at $32.84. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $32.90 after opening at $32.65. The stock briefly dropped to $32.585 before ultimately closing at $32.63.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.47B and boasts a workforce of 2500 employees.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 32.50, with a change in price of -1.25. Similarly, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. recorded 1,586,856 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.68%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BAM stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

BAM Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. over the last 50 days is 64.16%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 51.19%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 51.82% and 51.81%, respectively.

BAM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 14.54%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 12.16%. The price of BAM increased 6.62% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.35%.