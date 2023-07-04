Braze Inc. (BRZE) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Braze Inc.’s current trading price is -14.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 93.34%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $22.53 and $50.97. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 0.31 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.02 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Braze Inc. (BRZE) is $43.57. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $44.1099 after opening at $43.79. The stock touched a low of $43.20 before closing at $43.79.

In terms of market performance, Braze Inc. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $50.97 on 08/10/22, while the lowest value was $22.53 on 11/07/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Braze Inc. (BRZE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.32B and boasts a workforce of 1501 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 33.24, with a change in price of +10.54. Similarly, Braze Inc. recorded 791,093 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +31.91%.

How BRZE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BRZE stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

BRZE Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Braze Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 94.38%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 91.65%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 90.13% and 90.49%, respectively.

BRZE Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 59.71%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 59.95%. The price of BRZE fallen by 35.44% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.36%.