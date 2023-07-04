Biohaven Ltd.: Analyzing BHVN Stock Trends

Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) current stock price is $23.39. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $24.39 after opening at $23.92. The stock’s lowest point was $23.02 before it closed at $23.92.

52-week price history of BHVN Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Biohaven Ltd.’s current trading price is -9.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 322.20%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $5.54 and $25.84. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.36 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.05 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 71.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.63B and boasts a workforce of 202 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.42, with a change in price of +4.61. Similarly, Biohaven Ltd. recorded 1,019,318 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +24.84%.

BHVN Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BHVN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

BHVN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Biohaven Ltd. over the past 50 days is 80.21%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 42.21%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 61.74% and 72.30%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

BHVN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 68.52%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 62.77%. The price of BHVN increased 12.83% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.50%.