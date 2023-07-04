Avangrid Inc.: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 14.53B Market Cap

The present stock price for Avangrid Inc. (AGR) is $37.76. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $38.025 after an opening price of $37.57. The stock briefly fell to $37.555 before ending the session at $37.68.

Avangrid Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $51.71 on 08/17/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $36.81 on 05/31/23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of AGR Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Avangrid Inc.’s current trading price is -26.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 2.58%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $36.81 to $51.71. In the Utilities sector, the Avangrid Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.27 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.61 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Avangrid Inc. (AGR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.53B and boasts a workforce of 7579 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 39.34, with a change in price of -3.43. Similarly, Avangrid Inc. recorded 604,579 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.33%.

Examining AGR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AGR stands at 0.51. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.42.

AGR Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Avangrid Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 21.54%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 37.56%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 32.04% and 30.24% respectively.

AGR Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -12.15% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -13.28%. The price of AGR fallen by 1.18% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.13%.