Archrock Inc.: Navigating Market Volatility with a 1.79 Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Archrock Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $11.49 on 03/03/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $6.28 on 09/26/22.

52-week price history of AROC Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Archrock Inc.’s current trading price is -9.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 66.08%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $6.28 to $11.49. In the Energy sector, the Archrock Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.35 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.82 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Archrock Inc. (AROC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.60B and boasts a workforce of 1100 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.94, with a change in price of +0.75. Similarly, Archrock Inc. recorded 969,869 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.75%.

Examining AROC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AROC stands at 1.81. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.81.

AROC Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Archrock Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 98.51%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 98.85%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 89.82% and 84.57% respectively.

AROC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 16.15% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 16.41%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AROC has fallen by 11.67%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.78%.