ARC: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 19.11%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 22.46%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ARC has fallen by 23.76%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.94%.

At present, ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) has a stock price of $3.49. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $3.39 after an opening price of $3.21. The day’s lowest price was $3.15, and it closed at $3.24.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ARC Document Solutions Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $3.87 on 02/13/23 and the lowest value was $2.11 on 10/20/22.

52-week price history of ARC Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s current trading price is -9.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 65.80%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$2.11 and $3.87. The ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 0.13 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 0.14 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.09% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 149.90M and boasts a workforce of 1800 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.12, with a change in price of -0.37. Similarly, ARC Document Solutions Inc. recorded 160,288 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.89%.

ARC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARC stands at 0.42. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.35.

ARC Stock Stochastic Average

ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 97.14%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 96.55%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 95.34% and 90.27%, respectively.