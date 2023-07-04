Anchoring Your Portfolio: Is VTEX Stock a Safe Harbor?

At present, VTEX (VTEX) has a stock price of $4.97. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $4.76 after an opening price of $4.73. The day’s lowest price was $4.64, and it closed at $4.80.

VTEX experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $5.48 on 08/09/22 and the lowest value was $2.66 on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of VTEX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. VTEX’s current trading price is -9.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 86.84%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $2.66 to $5.48. In the Technology sector, the VTEX’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 52545.0 for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.56 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

VTEX (VTEX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 29.43% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 951.21M and boasts a workforce of 1349 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for VTEX

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating VTEX as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.95, with a change in price of +0.30. Similarly, VTEX recorded 420,104 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.77%.

Examining VTEX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VTEX stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

VTEX Stock Stochastic Average

Today, VTEX’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 87.13%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 76.60%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 81.10% and 82.56% respectively.

VTEX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 32.53%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 30.10%. Over the last 30 days, the price of VTEX has fallen by 27.11%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.47%.