Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on Arrow Electronics Inc. Inc. (ARW) Price Performance

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price gain of 37.66% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 36.48%. The price of ARW fallen by 14.14% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 6.54%.

The present stock price for Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) is $143.95. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $144.96 after an opening price of $143.34. The stock briefly fell to $142.935 before ending the session at $143.23.

Arrow Electronics Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $145.05 on 06/30/23 and a low of $89.38 for the same time frame on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of ARW Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Arrow Electronics Inc.’s current trading price is -0.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 61.05%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $89.38 and $145.05. The trading volume for the Technology sector company’s shares reached about 0.45 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 0.48 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.28% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.04B and boasts a workforce of 22300 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 123.05, with a change in price of +12.67. Similarly, Arrow Electronics Inc. recorded 483,974 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.65%.

ARW’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARW stands at 0.70. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.67.

ARW Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Arrow Electronics Inc. over the last 50 days is 96.86%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 94.46%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 94.80% and 90.27%, respectively.