ALNY Stock: Exploring Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Growth

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) currently has a stock price of $189.69. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $190.255 after opening at $188.43. The lowest recorded price for the day was $187.646 before it closed at $189.94.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $242.97 on 12/21/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $135.46 on 07/28/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of ALNY Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -21.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.03%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $135.46 and $242.97. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.24 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.66 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.30B and boasts a workforce of 2002 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

As of right now, 18 analysts are rating Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 198.08, with a change in price of -31.26. Similarly, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 718,623 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -14.15%.

ALNY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 50 days is at 22.70%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 11.61%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 18.94% and 30.75%, respectively.

ALNY Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -20.18%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -20.32%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ALNY has fallen by 0.54%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.87%.