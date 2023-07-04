ADUS’s Stochastic Averages Dip: Analyzing Addus HomeCare Corporation’s Stock Performance

The current stock price for Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) is $90.70. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $92.9533 after opening at $92.70. It dipped to a low of $90.18 before ultimately closing at $92.70.

The market performance of Addus HomeCare Corporation has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $114.99 on 02/28/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $77.30, recorded on 05/04/23.

52-week price history of ADUS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Addus HomeCare Corporation’s current trading price is -21.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.34%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $77.30 and $114.99. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 65499.0 for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.17 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.45B and boasts a workforce of 6284 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 98.43, with a change in price of -15.61. Similarly, Addus HomeCare Corporation recorded 143,562 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -14.68%.

ADUS Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ADUS stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.17.

ADUS Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Addus HomeCare Corporation over the last 50 days is presently at 35.57%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 20.87%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 46.08% and 52.64%, respectively.

ADUS Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -8.84% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -9.33%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ADUS has fallen by 0.10%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.41%.