A Deep Dive into Immutep Limited (IMMP) Stock Performance

Immutep Limited (IMMP) has a current stock price of $2.11. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $2.16 after opening at $2.08. The stock’s low for the day was $2.0408, and it eventually closed at $2.11.

Immutep Limited’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $3.90 on 05/17/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $1.47 on 09/29/22.

52-week price history of IMMP Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Immutep Limited’s current trading price is -45.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.65%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $1.47 and $3.90. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.24 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.69 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Immutep Limited (IMMP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 27.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 247.55M.

Analysts’ Ratings For Immutep Limited

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Immutep Limited as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.83, with a change in price of +0.20. Similarly, Immutep Limited recorded 1,062,003 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.92%.

IMMP Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Immutep Limited over the last 50 days is presently at 27.50%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 83.87%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 76.00% and 58.91%, respectively.

IMMP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price gain of 20.66% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 20.66%. The price of IMMP fallen by 5.05% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 9.41%.