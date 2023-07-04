A Closer Look at i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV) Stock Gains

The present stock price for i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV) is $23.72. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $23.74 after an opening price of $22.99. The stock briefly fell to $22.71 before ending the session at $22.86.

i3 Verticals Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $30.83 on 02/02/23 and the lowest value was $18.59 on 11/09/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of IIIV Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. i3 Verticals Inc.’s current trading price is -23.07% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.60%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $18.59 and $30.83. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 64852.0 for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.14 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.30% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 765.21M and boasts a workforce of 1637 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 23.88, with a change in price of -5.62. Similarly, i3 Verticals Inc. recorded 148,585 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.15%.

Examining IIIV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IIIV stands at 1.74. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.74.

IIIV Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, i3 Verticals Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 63.33%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 73.72%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 55.72% and 44.44%, respectively.

IIIV Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -2.55% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 1.63%. The price of IIIV fallen by 3.31% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 8.76%.