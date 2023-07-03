WE’s 2023 Market Dance: Down -82.14% – Time to Invest?

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -82.14%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -76.35%. The price of WE increased 49.10% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 23.26%.

WeWork Inc. (WE) current stock price is $0.26. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $0.2677 after opening at $0.2648. The stock’s lowest point was $0.24 before it closed at $0.26.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

WeWork Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $5.93 on 08/11/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.16 on 06/01/23.

52-week price history of WE Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. WeWork Inc.’s current trading price is -95.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 57.65%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.16 and $5.93. The shares of the Real Estate sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 12.44 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 18.4 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

WeWork Inc. (WE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -67.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 542.53M and boasts a workforce of 4300 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for WeWork Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating WeWork Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6622, with a change in price of -1.6746. Similarly, WeWork Inc. recorded 14,974,072 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -86.77%.

WE Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for WeWork Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 27.38%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 74.58%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 76.95% and 76.26%, respectively.