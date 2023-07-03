VRM’s Stock Dilemma: Vroom Inc.’s Market Performance and Outlook

Vroom Inc. (VRM) currently has a stock price of $1.44. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $1.72 after opening at $1.64. The lowest recorded price for the day was $1.41 before it closed at $1.57.

In terms of market performance, Vroom Inc. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $2.76 on 08/08/22, while the lowest value was $0.73 on 05/04/23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of VRM Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Vroom Inc.’s current trading price is -47.83% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 96.19%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.73 and $2.76. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 6.82 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.51 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Vroom Inc. (VRM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 60.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 188.48M and boasts a workforce of 1323 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9598, with a change in price of +0.1700. Similarly, Vroom Inc. recorded 2,660,972 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.39%.

VRM Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VRM stands at 2.40. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.38.

VRM Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Vroom Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 71.60%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 69.06%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 83.25% and 87.05%, respectively.

VRM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 41.18%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 61.00%. Over the last 30 days, the price of VRM has fallen by 80.38%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.50%.