VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. VBI Vaccines Inc.’s current trading price is -91.88% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 83.80%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.79 and $40.50. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 28.8 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.13 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) currently stands at $3.29. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $3.47 after starting at $1.94. The stock’s lowest price was $1.76 before closing at $1.88.

In terms of market performance, VBI Vaccines Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $40.50 on 08/16/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $1.79 on 06/30/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -65.16% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 27.11M and boasts a workforce of 190 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.73, with a change in price of -15.44. Similarly, VBI Vaccines Inc. recorded 385,067 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -82.44%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VBIV stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.10.

VBIV Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for VBI Vaccines Inc. over the last 50 days is 86.44%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 89.47%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 32.62% and 14.43%, respectively.

VBIV Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -71.96%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -70.83%. The price of VBIV fallen by 10.77% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 48.87%.