TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. TOP Financial Group Limited’s current trading price is -96.34% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 168.29%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.50 and $256.44 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 32.72 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 3.4 million over the last three months.

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) stock is currently valued at $9.39. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $11.75 after opening at $10.60. The stock briefly dropped to $8.88 before ultimately closing at $7.80.

TOP Financial Group Limited’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $256.44 on 04/28/23 and a low of $3.50 for the same time frame on 02/13/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 87.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 328.72M and boasts a workforce of 11 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.86, with a change in price of +4.57. Similarly, TOP Financial Group Limited recorded 2,150,377 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +94.81%.

TOP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, TOP Financial Group Limited’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 2.00%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 62.24%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 37.65% and 19.74%, respectively.

TOP Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 92.42%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 105.92%. The price of TOP increased 1.95% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 50.72%.