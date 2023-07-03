The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. The Walt Disney Company’s current trading price is -29.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.20%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $84.07 and $126.48. The company, active in the Communication Services sector, saw a trading volume of around 12.8 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 12.37 million observed over the last three months.

The stock market performance of The Walt Disney Company has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $126.48 on 08/16/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $84.07, recorded on 12/28/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 162.92B and boasts a workforce of 220000 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 96.72, with a change in price of -20.59. Similarly, The Walt Disney Company recorded 11,764,707 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.74%.

How DIS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DIS stands at 0.50. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.46.

DIS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of The Walt Disney Company over the past 50 days is 13.43%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 27.02%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 25.02% and 24.82%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

DIS Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 2.76% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 6.07%. The price of DIS fallen by 1.50% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.34%.