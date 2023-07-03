The TMC Tug-of-War: 2023’s Market Gains and Losses Analyzed

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 111.69%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 171.67%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TMC has fallen by 136.20%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.99%.

At present, TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) has a stock price of $1.63. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $1.685 after an opening price of $1.54. The day’s lowest price was $1.50, and it closed at $1.48.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TMC the metals company Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $1.70 on 06/21/23 and the lowest value was $0.51 on 12/23/22.

52-week price history of TMC Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. TMC the metals company Inc.’s current trading price is -4.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 218.98%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.51 and $1.70. The TMC the metals company Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Basic Materials, saw a trading volume of around 3.55 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.58 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 111.74% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 469.83M and boasts a workforce of 39 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9213, with a change in price of +0.1500. Similarly, TMC the metals company Inc. recorded 1,526,186 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.14%.

TMC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TMC stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

TMC Stock Stochastic Average

TMC the metals company Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 93.33%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 93.33%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 85.08% and 78.10%, respectively.