The Significance of Moving Averages in Tellurian Inc. Inc. (TELL) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -20.24% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -24.29%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TELL has fallen by 9.84%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.08%.

The stock of Tellurian Inc. (TELL) is currently priced at $1.34. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $1.43 after opening at $1.41. The day’s lowest price was $1.36 before the stock closed at $1.41.

Tellurian Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $4.89 on 08/23/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.94 on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of TELL Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Tellurian Inc.’s current trading price is -72.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 42.55%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.94 and $4.89. The Tellurian Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Energy, saw a trading volume of around 3.63 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 10.42 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 759.81M and boasts a workforce of 171 employees.

Tellurian Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Tellurian Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3552, with a change in price of -0.7200. Similarly, Tellurian Inc. recorded 10,998,643 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -34.95%.

TELL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TELL stands at 0.78. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.78.

TELL Stock Stochastic Average

Tellurian Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 58.06%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 65.45%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 83.55% and 80.11%, respectively.