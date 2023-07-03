The Significance of Moving Averages in NIKE Inc. Inc. (NKE) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -5.67% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -4.01%. Over the past 30 days, the price of NKE has fallen by 4.85%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.78%.

The stock of NIKE Inc. (NKE) is currently priced at $110.37. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $112.25 after opening at $111.59. The day’s lowest price was $109.799 before the stock closed at $113.37.

NIKE Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $131.31 on 02/02/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $82.22 on 10/03/22.

52-week price history of NKE Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. NIKE Inc.’s current trading price is -15.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.24%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$82.22 and $131.31. The NIKE Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 19.51 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 7.24 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

NIKE Inc. (NKE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 169.13B and boasts a workforce of 79100 employees.

NIKE Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 17 analysts are rating NIKE Inc. as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 118.44, with a change in price of -15.36. Similarly, NIKE Inc. recorded 7,017,947 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.22%.

NKE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NKE stands at 0.65. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.61.

NKE Stock Stochastic Average

NIKE Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 28.98%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 56.79%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 76.83% and 82.75%, respectively.