TFC’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -26.84%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -27.13%. The price of TFC fallen by 1.68% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.62%.

Currently, the stock price of Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is $31.48. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $30.98 after opening at $30.96. The stock touched a low of $30.255 before closing at $30.35.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock market performance of Truist Financial Corporation has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $52.22 on 01/24/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $25.56, recorded on 05/04/23.

52-week price history of TFC Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Truist Financial Corporation’s current trading price is -39.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.16%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $25.56 and $52.22. The Financial sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 2.73 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 13.55 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 40.20B and boasts a workforce of 52848 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Truist Financial Corporation

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Truist Financial Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 34.72, with a change in price of -18.68. Similarly, Truist Financial Corporation recorded 14,196,618 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -37.34%.

TFC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TFC stands at 1.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.25.

TFC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Truist Financial Corporation over the past 50 days is 70.70%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 40.81%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 26.76% and 23.91%, respectively, over the past 20 days.