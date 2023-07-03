Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s current trading price is -7.32% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 72.62%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $59.43 and $110.69. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 3.68 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 11.85 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is $102.59. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $101.89 after opening at $101.40. It dipped to a low of $100.405 before ultimately closing at $100.92.

In terms of market performance, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $110.69 on 06/13/23, while the lowest value was $59.43 on 11/03/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 481.37B and boasts a workforce of 52045 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

As of right now, 29 analysts are rating Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 92.31, with a change in price of +7.92. Similarly, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited recorded 11,657,548 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.38%.

How TSM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TSM stands at 0.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.29.

TSM Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited over the last 50 days is presently at 72.11%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 50.00%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 43.15% and 41.84%, respectively.

TSM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 37.72% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 34.99%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TSM has fallen by 3.79%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.48%.