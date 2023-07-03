T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. T2 Biosystems Inc.’s current trading price is -99.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.74%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.05 and $15.00 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 12.29 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 26.69 million over the last three months.

The stock price for T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) currently stands at $0.07. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.0706 after starting at $0.069. The stock’s lowest price was $0.0672 before closing at $0.07.

T2 Biosystems Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $15.00 on 08/11/22 and a low of $0.05 for the same time frame on 06/12/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -84.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.71M and boasts a workforce of 158 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4107, with a change in price of -1.4094. Similarly, T2 Biosystems Inc. recorded 17,313,750 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -95.23%.

TTOO Stock Stochastic Average

T2 Biosystems Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 5.09%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 17.85%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 16.95% and 14.40%, respectively.

TTOO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -95.03%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -93.81%. The price of TTOO leaped by -21.56% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.11%.