Spire Global Inc. Inc. (SPIR) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -46.35%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -43.57%. The price of SPIR leaped by -30.51% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.64%.

In terms of market performance, Spire Global Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $1.71 on 08/15/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.35 on 06/23/23.

52-week price history of SPIR Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Spire Global Inc.’s current trading price is -69.88% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 47.14%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.35 and $1.71. The Spire Global Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 1.63 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.41 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -19.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 66.67M and boasts a workforce of 418 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7560, with a change in price of -0.6350. Similarly, Spire Global Inc. recorded 1,107,700 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -55.22%.

SPIR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SPIR stands at 1.27. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.27.

SPIR Stock Stochastic Average

Spire Global Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 32.51%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 32.51%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 30.53% and 24.74%, respectively.