Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Southwestern Energy Company’s current trading price is -28.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.51%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $4.57 and $8.39 The company’s shares, which are part of the Energy sector, had a trading volume of approximately 33.39 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 20.79 million over the last three months.

At present, Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has a stock price of $6.01. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $6.17 after an opening price of $6.02. The day’s lowest price was $5.86, and it closed at $5.92.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Southwestern Energy Company ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $8.39 on 08/23/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $4.57 on 05/04/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 23.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.42B and boasts a workforce of 1118 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.13, with a change in price of +0.91. Similarly, Southwestern Energy Company recorded 24,186,809 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +17.84%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SWN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.63.

SWN Stock Stochastic Average

Southwestern Energy Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 90.00%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 88.32%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 94.30% and 93.50%, respectively.

SWN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 2.74%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 4.16%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SWN has fallen by 26.00%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.27%.