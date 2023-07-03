Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Schlumberger Limited’s current trading price is -17.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 60.26%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $30.65 and $59.45 The company’s shares, which are part of the Energy sector, had a trading volume of approximately 13.41 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 9.47 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Schlumberger Limited (SLB) currently stands at $49.12. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $49.71 after starting at $49.00. The stock’s lowest price was $48.67 before closing at $48.47.

Schlumberger Limited’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $59.45 on 01/24/23 and a low of $30.65 for the same time frame on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.78% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 70.19B and boasts a workforce of 99000 employees.

Schlumberger Limited: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 25 analysts are rating Schlumberger Limited as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 49.15, with a change in price of -3.97. Similarly, Schlumberger Limited recorded 9,551,470 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.48%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SLB stands at 0.71. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.59.

SLB Stock Stochastic Average

Schlumberger Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 67.33%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 86.53%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 89.55% and 87.32%, respectively.

SLB Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -8.12%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -6.62%. The price of SLB fallen by 14.69% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.43%.