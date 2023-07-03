Riding the Waves: A Guide to Investing in SMX Stock

The stock price for SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) currently stands at $0.13. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.1355 after starting at $0.1347. The stock’s lowest price was $0.1216 before closing at $0.14.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market.

52-week price history of SMX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company’s current trading price is -99.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -2.23%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.13 to $18.89. In the Industrials sector, the SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.93 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.01 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -86.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.09M.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Examining SMX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SMX stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SMX Stock Stochastic Average

Today, SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 0.24%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 0.60%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 0.50% and 0.46% respectively.

SMX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -98.75%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -98.75%. The price of SMX leaped by -87.53% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -28.94%.