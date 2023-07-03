QRTEA’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -39.28%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -32.21%. The price of QRTEA fallen by 19.24% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 14.20%.

Currently, the stock price of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) is $0.99. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $1.02 after opening at $1.02. The stock touched a low of $0.9641 before closing at $1.01.

Qurate Retail Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $4.23 on 08/16/22, with the lowest value being $0.67 on 04/26/23.

52-week price history of QRTEA Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Qurate Retail Inc.’s current trading price is -76.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 47.69%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.67 and $4.23. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 32.71 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 9.46 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 416.79M and boasts a workforce of 24600 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc.

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Qurate Retail Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1549, with a change in price of -1.5502. Similarly, Qurate Retail Inc. recorded 9,499,238 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -61.03%.

QRTEA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for QRTEA stands at 12.78. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 12.22.

QRTEA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Qurate Retail Inc. over the last 50 days is at 60.32%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 57.28%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 56.46% and 44.63%, respectively.