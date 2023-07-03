Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s current trading price is -11.84% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 58.80%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $8.71 and $15.69. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Energy reached around 31.3 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 21.79 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is $13.83. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $14.35 after opening at $14.23. It dipped to a low of $13.76 before ultimately closing at $14.33.

In terms of market performance, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $15.69 on 10/21/22, while the lowest value was $8.71 on 12/14/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 33.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 85.53B and boasts a workforce of 45149 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.65, with a change in price of +2.64. Similarly, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras recorded 22,158,066 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +23.59%.

How PBR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PBR stands at 0.67. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.55.

PBR Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras over the last 50 days is presently at 76.55%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 58.73%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 71.97% and 76.71%, respectively.

PBR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 32.41% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 29.97%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PBR has fallen by 22.20%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.85%.