Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -10.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 162.50%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $5.84 and $17.16. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 42.07 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 71.62 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is currently priced at $15.33. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $15.80 after opening at $15.48. The day’s lowest price was $15.23 before the stock closed at $15.20.

Palantir Technologies Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $17.16 on 06/07/23 and the lowest value was $5.84 on 01/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 88.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 32.63B and boasts a workforce of 3850 employees.

Palantir Technologies Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Palantir Technologies Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.17, with a change in price of +7.02. Similarly, Palantir Technologies Inc. recorded 62,108,234 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +84.48%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PLTR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PLTR Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Palantir Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 81.48%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 49.17%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 47.50% and 40.86% respectively.

PLTR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 138.79% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 152.55%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PLTR has fallen by 4.21%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.27%.