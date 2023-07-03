PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. PacWest Bancorp’s current trading price is -72.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 236.69%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $2.48 and $30.43. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.67 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 26.59 million observed over the last three months.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) currently has a stock price of $8.35. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $8.605 after opening at $8.56. The lowest recorded price for the day was $8.15 before it closed at $8.15.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PacWest Bancorp’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $30.43 on 08/16/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $2.48 on 05/04/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 931.22M and boasts a workforce of 2438 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for PacWest Bancorp

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating PacWest Bancorp as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.48, with a change in price of -21.27. Similarly, PacWest Bancorp recorded 23,278,727 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -71.95%.

How PACW’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PACW stands at 2.60. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.60.

PACW Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of PacWest Bancorp over the past 50 days is 60.57%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 56.60%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 58.98% and 60.24%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

PACW Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -63.62%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -63.62%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PACW has fallen by 24.26%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.04%.