Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s current trading price is -23.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.95%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $55.51 and $77.13. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Energy reached around 3.14 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 11.06 million over the last three months.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) current stock price is $59.37. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $59.45 after opening at $59.00. The stock’s lowest point was $58.71 before it closed at $58.80.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock market performance of Occidental Petroleum Corporation has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $77.13 on 08/29/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $55.51, recorded on 03/15/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.90% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 51.85B and boasts a workforce of 11973 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Corporation

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Occidental Petroleum Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 16 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 60.26, with a change in price of -5.28. Similarly, Occidental Petroleum Corporation recorded 12,674,394 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.18%.

How OXY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OXY stands at 0.97. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.96.

OXY Stock Stochastic Average

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 47.75%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 70.12%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 61.14% and 48.90%, respectively.

OXY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -5.75%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -4.67%. The price of OXY increased 2.15% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.70%.