Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Netflix Inc.’s current trading price is -2.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 156.55%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $169.70 and $448.65 The company’s shares, which are part of the Communication Services sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.57 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 6.77 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Netflix Inc. (NFLX) currently stands at $435.37. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $444.12 after starting at $431.10. The stock’s lowest price was $431.10 before closing at $440.49.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Netflix Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $448.65 on 06/15/23 and a low of $169.70 for the same time frame on 07/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 196.55B and boasts a workforce of 12800 employees.

Netflix Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 21 analysts are rating Netflix Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 18 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 352.75, with a change in price of +72.91. Similarly, Netflix Inc. recorded 6,676,687 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +20.09%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NFLX stands at 0.66. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.64.

NFLX Stock Stochastic Average

Netflix Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 90.39%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 75.55%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 74.45% and 69.03%, respectively.

NFLX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 47.64%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 49.55%. The price of NFLX fallen by 8.00% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.67%.