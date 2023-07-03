Navigating JBLU Stock: JetBlue Airways Corporation Journey

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) currently has a stock price of $9.06. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $8.95 after opening at $8.85. The lowest recorded price for the day was $8.80 before it closed at $8.86.

The stock market performance of JetBlue Airways Corporation has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $9.35 on 02/02/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $6.18, recorded on 12/28/22.

52-week price history of JBLU Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s current trading price is -3.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 46.60%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $6.18 and $9.35. The Industrials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.53 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 10.28 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) has experienced a quarterly rise of 24.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.90B and boasts a workforce of 20167 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.47, with a change in price of +0.19. Similarly, JetBlue Airways Corporation recorded 9,222,225 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.21%.

JBLU Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JBLU stands at 1.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.98.

JBLU Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of JetBlue Airways Corporation over the last 50 days is at 98.94%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 98.84%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 95.98% and 94.82%, respectively.

JBLU Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 39.81%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 40.47%. Over the last 30 days, the price of JBLU has fallen by 32.65%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.55%.