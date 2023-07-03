Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Mullen Automotive Inc.’s current trading price is -99.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.70%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.10 and $35.00. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 278.3 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 81.14 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) is currently priced at $0.11. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.1145 after opening at $0.112. The day’s lowest price was $0.1001 before the stock closed at $0.12.

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $35.00 on 07/11/22 and a low of $0.10 for the same time frame on 06/28/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -96.42% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 65.73M and boasts a workforce of 118 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.8409, with a change in price of -10.4598. Similarly, Mullen Automotive Inc. recorded 57,225,234 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -98.98%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MULN stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

MULN Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Mullen Automotive Inc. over the last 50 days is 0.27%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 1.15%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 1.64% and 1.44%, respectively.

MULN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -98.49% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -97.97%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MULN has leaped by -85.17%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -36.50%.