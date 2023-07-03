MGO Global Inc.’s Shares Reel: 66.41% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 32.60M Market Cap

MGO Global Inc. (MGOL) current stock price is $2.23. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $2.719 after opening at $2.65. The stock’s lowest point was $2.08 before it closed at $2.64.

52-week price history of MGOL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. MGO Global Inc.’s current trading price is -86.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 142.39%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.92 and $16.61. Shares of the company, which operates in the Communication Services sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.18 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.28 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

MGO Global Inc. (MGOL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 66.41% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 32.60M and boasts a workforce of 7 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.54, with a change in price of -0.10. Similarly, MGO Global Inc. recorded 1,686,642 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.29%.

MGOL Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MGOL stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

MGOL Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for MGO Global Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 56.22%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 53.21%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 67.37% and 72.28%, respectively.

MGOL Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -52.04%. The price of MGOL increased 114.42% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -20.36%.