MARA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio at 0.00: What It Means for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s Future

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) stock is currently valued at $13.86. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $14.62 after opening at $14.44. The stock briefly dropped to $13.15 before ultimately closing at $13.82.

The market performance of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $18.88 on 08/11/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $3.11 on 12/28/22.

52-week price history of MARA Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -26.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 345.66%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $3.11 and $18.88. In the Financial sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 63.74 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 37.58 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 77.01% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.36B and boasts a workforce of 30 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.93, with a change in price of +6.78. Similarly, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. recorded 36,293,313 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +95.76%.

Examining MARA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MARA stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.34.

MARA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 87.64%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 87.64%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 89.64% and 89.65%, respectively.

MARA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 305.26%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 340.70%. The price of MARA increased 41.57% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.05%.