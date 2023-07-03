LumiraDx Limited’s Shares Reel: 0.02% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 78.99M Market Cap

The stock price for LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) currently stands at $0.48. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.52 after starting at $0.42. The stock’s lowest price was $0.4016 before closing at $0.43.

The market performance of LumiraDx Limited’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $3.18 on 07/06/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.33 on 06/20/23.

52-week price history of LMDX Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. LumiraDx Limited’s current trading price is -84.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 45.45%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.33 and $3.18. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.7 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.62 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 78.99M and boasts a workforce of 1210 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6898, with a change in price of -0.7200. Similarly, LumiraDx Limited recorded 454,053 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -60.00%.

LMDX Stock Stochastic Average

LumiraDx Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 29.41%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 68.18%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 52.91% and 52.93%, respectively.

LMDX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -46.67%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -46.66%. The price of LMDX fallen by 16.31% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.88%.